Navy junior engineer wins HSI award for impact on new wearable technologies

A Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division junior engineer has won the 2020 G. Dennis White Early Career Human Systems Integration Practitioner Award. The award recognizes Alex Kniffin of the Human Systems Research and Development Branch for his leadership in the Navy’s development of new wearable technologies designed to prevent accidents and injuries, and save lives.
“Wearable technology is a big part of the future in military and civilian life,” said Kniffin. “I see its capability in the military to be very beneficial for the Navy and all branches of the military.” Kniffin, who joined the team in 2018 and took the role of team lead in 2019, is the annual award’s third winner, the first at Dahlgren.
While leading his team, Kniffin fostered strong relationships with wearable technology companies to identify technologies that could be used to predict sailor fatigue and aid warfighter readiness.
The award honors a Navy or U.S. Marine Corps HSI expert early in their career, who exemplifies the same traits as retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. Dennis White, who is credited with establishing the HSI Branch as a “discipline within Navy systems engineering.” Bridget White, Dennis White’s daughter, says the award was built in such a way to honor her father, who passed away in 2017. “One of the quotes my dad had on his whiteboard was ‘Relentless Pursuit of Excellence.’ We push for excellence in everything we do, whether we get rewarded for it or not. The recognition is fantastic, but it’s not expected. It’s the excellence that counts.”
Before moving to the NSWCDD Human Resources Division, Bridget White served in the branch her father created. That’s where she first met Kniffin. “I was actually working there when Alex worked as a student intern and new hire,” said Bridget White. “Knowing him then, I was absolutely not surprised and very happy to see him win this award. Alex is an exceptional engineer.”
Kniffin says the wearable technology as an indicator of warfighter readiness is different from other HSI projects. “A lot of HSI relies on subjective data, and what we’re trying to do is detect cognitive fatigue using objective physiological measurements.”
“The project has been quite successful, and the team is a big part of that. I seem to get the credit for it, but I do my best to pass that credit along to them,” added Kniffin. “I want to thank the team, especially Brandon Marine and Rachel Sides. You can lead a project, but it’s nothing without a good team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.