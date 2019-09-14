NEARBY NATURE>> Photo contest celebrates regional beauty

Northern Virginia Conservation Trust’s sixth annual Nearby Nature photo contest is now open and amateur photographers of all ages are welcome to enter.
Entries are being accepted in the following categories: Awesome Animals, Beautiful Bugs, Fantastic Flowers and Tremendous Trees.
Each entrant may submit up to four photos, entered separately. However, photographers may only have one win per year. The photos can be from any time of the year and can be previously shot or taken specifically for the contest.
All submissions should be taken inside of the group’s service area: Arlington, Caroline, Fairfax, Fauquier, King George, Loudoun, Prince William, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties or independent cities, including Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas and Manassas Park.
For more information visit nvct.org/photocontest.
