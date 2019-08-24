Know someone who sparks hope in our community?
The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board seeks nominations for its new Hope Starter Awards. These prizes will be given to community members who have shown creativity, initiative, leadership and compassion while helping individuals with behavioral health concerns or developmental disability.
RACSB works at the intersection of hope and help to provide support services across the full life-cycle of complex behavioral health needs. But so many others come to that intersection to lend a hand. These awards aim to honor those people who join together to empower individuals in our community with the tools, services, supports and care they need to meet and surpass personal expectations.
“RACSB is committed to starting hope in our community, by helping individuals who need extra assistance,” Executive Director Jane Yaun said. “We could not do this challenging—yet rewarding—work without a supportive community. We are especially grateful to those who go above and beyond in helping to bring hope to the lives of people with behavioral health needs or developmental disability.”
These awards are part of RACSB’s newly launched Hope Starter campaign, which aims to educate the public about the agency’s mission to provide its neighbors with stabilizing relief, guiding direction and ongoing care needed to achieve personal and community help.
Nominees can be anyone who works to improve lives for individuals with behavioral health concerns or developmental disability, whether they do so through paid work. Judges will look for nominees who tackle their tasks with an unusual dedication, perseverance and ingenuity. Employees of RACSB are not eligible for the awards.
Apply online by Sept. 2 at rappahannockareacsb.org. If you are unable to apply online, please email aumble@rappahannockareacsb.org.
Founded in 1970, the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board provides public mental health, developmental disability, substance abuse and prevention/early intervention services to the residents of the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. To learn more, visit rappahannockareacsb.org.