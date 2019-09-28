Newcomers and Old Friends Club readies for its 2019 Fashion Gala

After its 2018 Fashion Gala attracted more than 300 ladies and raised more than $6,000 for local charities, Newcomers and Old Friends Club members began planning the 2019 event. It will be held in the ballroom of the Fredericksburg Expo Center on Friday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Attendees will see the latest fashions from Chico’s, Lady Legacy and Jos. A. Bank modeled by club members; hair and makeup will be provided by Salon 730. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to shop with many distinctive vendors offering unique quality items ranging from jewelry to home decor, providing an excellent start to holiday shopping.
The show will include live entertainment by singer Amy Andrews whose easy listening style of ‘40s and ‘50s music will provide a lovely background for the show. A three-course lunch is also included in the ticket price. An extensive silent auction will feature generous donations from many local businesses as well as club members.
Animal prints are trending this year, according to Missy Riser, the manager at Chico’s Spotsylvania Towne Centre store. The jacket shows well with basic black and Chico’s fashion jewelry.
Although Newcomers and Old Friends, founded more than 25 years ago, is a social club, it’s members serve the community and raise funds for local charities. Charities that have benefited in the past include SERVE, Hope House, SECA, local school lunch programs, Empower House and the SPCA. Its members assist at local nursing homes, food banks and libraries, while others use their sewing or knitting skills to craft items for those in need. They also donate generously for homeless children/teens and babies whose parents need help. On the social front, members can participate in a number of interest groups such as book club, gardening, walking, crafts and games.
More information about the Fashion Gala is available at newcomersandoldfriends.com or by calling 540/645-0478.
