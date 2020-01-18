North Stafford Air Force JROTC participated for its second year in the Fredericksburg Christmas Parade. Cadets prepared and practiced hard. The cadet group was led by C/Col. William Glenn, with C/Maj. Nathaniel Lumpkin carrying the unit guidon. The two squadron commanders, C/Maj. Nia Cruz and C/Capt. Anthony Featherston, organized and supervised the cadet formation, while C/Capt. Xavier Gavino–Collins and C/1st Lt. Ambar Gonzalez, wearing astronaut suits, modeled the theme for the parade: Futuristic Christmas. The two waved to the crowd as they decorated a Christmas tree with smaller versions of the planets we will soon send people to.
Despite cold temperatures, C/Capt. Abraham Panjshiri kept morale exceptionally high as he played Christmas songs aboard the float the astronauts stood on. Along with the float, there was a color guard, commanded by C/Staff Sgt. Madison Hendrix and a demonstration of the unit’s Raider team, commanded by C/2nd Lt. Chris Espinoza. Since the parade took place Dec. 7, the anniversary of the beginning of World War II for America, C/1st Lt. Immanuel Otey led a team of cadets in reenacting the famous hoisting of the American flag on Iwo Jima’s Mount Suribachi.
The cadets received praise from the audience as they traversed the parade route. The North Stafford High cadet group was happy to be a part of spreading holiday spirit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.