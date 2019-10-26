Five of the women cadets from the North Stafford High School Air Force JROTC program went to the Women In Military Service For America Memorial in Arlington on Oct. 10 to attend a book launch ceremony for Southwest Airlines Captain Tammie Jo Shults.
The book, “Nerves of Steel,” describes her actions and bravery April 17, 2018. On that day, not long after the flight which included 149 passengers had reached cruising altitude, the left engine of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 was torn apart, damaging the wing and several of the passenger windows and sending the plane diving 20,000 feet toward the ground.
Because of Shults’ bravery, all but one passenger survived the flight. She was inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame for her actions and wrote “Nerves of Steel” to recount the events of that day.
Throughout her early childhood, Shults watched jets fly near her family’s ranch in Tularosa, N.M. Watching the planes and reading about Nate Saint, a missionary pilot, inspired her to become a pilot.
During her last year of high school, she focused on finding careers for females in aviation but ran out of luck. A few years after graduation, she met a woman who had become a pilot in the Air Force and was inspired to apply for the Air Force as well. The Air Force turned her down; however, the Navy didn’t. She attended flight training and eventually became one of the Navy’s first female fighter pilots, flying the F/A-18 Hornet.
She also became a flight instructor and flew many hours teaching student pilots procedures for aircraft attitude recovery—which may well be one of the keys to her successful recovery and landing of the disabled Southwest 1380. Not only her piloting skills, but also her dedication to teamwork with her flight crew, enabled them to safely land the aircraft and save 148 lives.
North Stafford cadets enjoyed Shults’ recollection of the flight and were able to meet her and talk about their own dreams. The cadets received a copy of the book and met with Shults again, who autographed their books as she personally encouraged each cadet on her leadership journey.
The cadets also met retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Wilma L. Vaught, the first woman general officer from the comptroller career field. Perhaps more significantly, Vaught led the initiative and fundraising efforts to create the Women’s Memorial and served as its first and long-serving director.
In all, the cadets were honored, awed and amazed to meet two super-heroine aviation leaders.
