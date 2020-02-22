North Stafford High School’s Air Force JROTC and Boosters recently held a national awards ceremony to recognize outstanding cadet achievements. Cadets were recognized for exceeding expectations in performance and in participation in corps “Leadership Development Requirements,” such as drill, color guard, CyberPatriot, marksmanship and Raider.
In all, 17 cadets received honors for good behavior, uniform and appearance, moral fortitude, physical training and leadership. These outstanding cadets, most who serve on the corps staff, are a part of why the whole corps has earned the AFJROTC Distinguished Unit Award in the past and is on track to earn this distinction again this year.
The cadet staff, under the guidance of Col. Bacon and Master Sgt. Mendoza, are the leaders who make the corps run. Consisting of approximately 35 cadets and led by C/Col. William Glenn, they plan, organize, train, equip and lead more than 100 cadets in seven LDR activities and in JROTC academic classes. Cadet Glenn and his staff make sure that the cadets are ready for in- and after-school activities and competitions, and they motivate everyone to “Aim High,” and do their best.
After the ceremony, cadets, parents and friends gathered to enjoy refreshments thoughtfully provided by the North Stafford High School Air Force JROTC Boosters. In all, everyone got to enjoy fanfare, fellowship and food recognizing the achievements of outstanding North Stafford cadets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.