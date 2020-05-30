Aaliyah Simone Bundy

Geneva Dawson, current president of the Northern Neck Association of Realtors, presented a check for $2,000 to Sarah Pope, executive director of the Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation. This contribution continues a long tradition of the association’s support for the college.

The NNAR scholarship represents one of more than 300 awards—totaling approximately $500,000—that the Rappahannock Community College Foundation bestows on deserving students each year. The NNAR scholarship has been awarded to Aaliyah Simone Bundy, who plans to become a neo-natal nurse.

Bundy thanked the NNAR by writing, “I chose RCC because they have a wonderful nursing program. I am more than grateful to receive this scholarship. It puts me one step closer to my dream of playing a big role in the medical field and supporting women around the world. Thank you for providing me with such a wonderful opportunity.”

