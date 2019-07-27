The Northern Neck Vegetable Growers Association has announced its 2019 scholarship winners.
Frances Neill of Heathsville was awarded first place, winning $5,000. Neill graduated from Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in 2018 and is currently a sophomore at University of California—Davis. Neill is majoring in sustainable agriculture and food systems with a minor in environmental policy and planning. She is very interested in the produce industry and the policies behind the American agricultural system.
Amber Beasley of Fredericksburg was awarded second place, winning $3,000. Beasley graduated from Massaponax High School in 2017 and is currently a junior at University of Nebraska—Lincoln. She is majoring in animal science with a focus on business communication. Her passion is to help smaller farmers on the East Coast have a voice in the agriculture industry.
Jayson Gill of Lancaster was awarded third place, winning $2,000. Gill graduated from Lancaster High School in 2018 and is currently a junior at Virginia Tech. He is majoring in agribusiness and crop and soil environmental science. He plans to pursue a career in agribusiness and hopes to return to the family farm.
The NNVGA is a producer group representing the vegetable industry in eastern Virginia. The organization sponsors educational activities for growers and other agricultural endeavors including this scholarship program to promote the industry in the region. For more information about this scholarship program or the NNVGA, please call Virginia Cooperative Extension in Westmoreland County at 804/493-8924.