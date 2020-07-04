A Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division engineer who led the development of hypervelocity projectile technology was named a Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Award winner. Michael Libeau will be presented the award for engineering unique and patented technologies that enable hypervelocity projectiles to survive extreme aerothermal and high-acceleration environments.
Libeau led a variety of personnel at a national level to develop thermally robust components critical to the hypervelocity projectile and other systems in 2019. The successful testing of these technologies through live-fire and laboratory tests has broadened the application to other weapon system designs. His efforts will have a lasting impact on the development of current and future hypersonic weapon systems.
The award was established in honor of Delores Etter, who served as the United States Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Science and Technology and as the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition. Both civilian and military Department of Navy top scientists and engineers are eligible for this annual award. They are selected based on accomplishments from the year and how beneficial their achievements are to the DoN, Department of Defense and National Defense.
The award also recognizes Libeau, who has worked on aerospace technology involving projectile, missile and laser system development for his entire career, for work he began in 2014 as part of the electromagnetic railgun team. He began working at NSWCDD in 1996, eventually serving as lead engineer for aerothermal developments supporting projectile systems such as the hypervelocity projectile, Hypervelocity Gun Weapons System and the Electromagnetic Railgun Weapon System. His efforts led to an understanding of the flight environment and to solutions ensuring projectile survival.
