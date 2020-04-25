NSWC Dahlgren Division junior scientists, engineers awarded patent for UAV sensor innovation

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded a patent to Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division junior scientists and engineers for a modular sensor platform they invented for unmanned aerial vehicles. The platform, known as SCAPEGOAT (Senses CBR Agents Pre-Engagement and Goes Over All Terrain), integrates specialized sensors for chemical, biological and radiological detection and collection.
The invention was developed through the Sly Fox Workforce Development Program over a six-month period in 2017.
The Sly Fox Mission 21 team of Joshua Taylor, Jonathan Crook, John Gawalt, Jordan Lieberman, Jessica Hildebrand, Charles Miller and Troy Newhart integrated existing CBR detection technology into the platform. Their decision led to an innovative system design featuring three interchangeable mission modules—one each for the chemical, biological and radiological detection capabilities. The system is also designed to accommodate additional sensors.
“This invention directly addresses a real warfighter need for low-cost, flexible CBR early warning technologies,” said Kevin Cogley, head of the NSWCDD’s CBR Detection Branch. “While other organizations and industry have demonstrated similar capabilities, SCAPEGOAT’s low cost and ability to operate with multiple UAV platforms and CBR sensors is the unique quality that sets it apart from other solutions.”
“Over the past year, the Sly Fox Program has evolved and taken on the responsibility to adapt its workforce development of the classic systems engineering approach to the robust digital transformation environment,” said William Walsh, NSWCDD Sly Fox Program director. “The SCAPEGOAT team’s technical rigor and cohesion really helped set the stage to empower the dynamic direction of our current missions. Mission 21 truly set a high standard. Sly Fox teams must now take the time to consider how their technical product can and will be transitioned for further development and proven for real tactical and operational Navy applications, ultimately providing critical support to the warfighter.”
The benefit of transitioning technical, project management and leadership knowledge to junior engineers and scientists across organizations has positively impacted Sly Fox members and their careers since the first Sly Fox mission was launched in 2002. The inaugural team successfully developed the Passive Anti-Ship Missile Detection System within the designated six-month timeframe, confirming that the Sly Fox Program was an excellent way to develop leadership skills for young engineers and scientists. Sly Fox teams have applied their talents to known technology gaps and efforts ranging from directed energy and radar systems to unmanned systems and cyber warfare.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.