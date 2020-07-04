Oh, deer: Doe feeds fawns in Summerduck

Twins are the norm for female deer, but it’s not unusual for does to have triplets when there’s enough good habitat to support them, said Mike Dye, district biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries in Fredericksburg. However, seeing three fawns nursing is “probably pretty unusual,” he said about the photo, taken recently in Sumerduck in southern Fauquier County. While multiple births are common in the world of whitetail deer, making it to adulthood is not. The young fawns have a high mortality rate from exposure and predators.
