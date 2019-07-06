Rappahannock Electric Cooperative selects students from its service territory each year to travel to Washington, D.C., to explore key issues in the electric industry, study the cooperative business model, interact with students in leadership-building programs, tour historical and cultural sites, meet their members of Congress and attend a show at the Kennedy Center.
In June, these young adults joined more than 1,800 high school students from across the country for the annual National Rural Electric Cooperative Youth Tour. Together with chaperones from REC, they spent a week touring Washington and learning how critical it is to become involved in the legislative process and in their local communities.
Local Youth Tour participants included Jose Cerritos Martinez and Nick Goudea from Culpeper County High School and Tommy Garloch from Fredericksburg Christian School.
To learn more about Youth Tour, visit myrec.coop/YouthTour.