ONE SCHOOL ONE BOOK: Students, staff visit with reptiles

Students and staff at Battlefield Elementary School enjoyed reading the same book all together in the third annual “One School One Book” program. This year’s selection, “Zoey and Sassafrass: Dragons and Marshmallows” by Asia Citro, taught readers about animal behaviors and habitats.
Making the book come alive for all, Reptiles Alive LLC visited the school, bringing live animals including snakes, lizards, a bullfrog and even a bearded dragon. Professional animal keepers taught students how to safely encounter and respect animals.
School librarian Stacy Hammer is pictured with wildlife educator Rachel Walker and Sunglow, an albino boa constrictor.
