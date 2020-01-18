Caroline Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude delivers care packages in Caroline County.

Operation Gratitude came to Caroline County recently to deliver care packages to first responders, firefighters, EMTs, police officers and county officials. Operation Gratitude also sends packages and survival kits to deployed soldiers. Since it started in 2003, the organization has delivered more than 1.7 million packages to active military. The packs include snacks, a paracord survival bracelet and more.

