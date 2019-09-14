ORDER: Parliamentarians gather in Las Vegas

The Fredericksburg Parliamentary Unit attended the National Association of Parliamentarians Biennial Convention in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sept. 5–8. Pictured (from left) are Angelia Lewis, member; Karen Clemons RP, president, Fredericksburg Parliamentary Unit; Eugene Kinard, member; Lynda Baer PRP, president of the Virginia State Association of Parliamentarians; and Burke Balch PRP, co-editor of Robert’s Rules of Order, Newly Revised. The 12th edition will be published and available in August 2020.
