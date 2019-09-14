ORDER: Parliamentarians gather in Las Vegas

Members of the Fredericksburg Parliamentary Unit attend a national convention.

The Fredericksburg Parliamentary Unit attended the National Association of Parliamentarians Biennial Convention in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sept. 5–8. Pictured (from left) are Angelia Lewis, member; Karen Clemons RP, president, Fredericksburg Parliamentary Unit; Eugene Kinard, member; Lynda Baer PRP, president of the Virginia State Association of Parliamentarians; and Burke Balch PRP, co-editor of Robert’s Rules of Order, Newly Revised. The 12th edition will be published and available in August 2020.

