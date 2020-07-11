More than 100 came together for a Juneteenth Celebration on June 27 at Caroline Recreation Park in Milford. There was singing, spoken word and a concert by area reggae artist Adwela Dawes.
Several black vendors were on hand, and a booth was set up to register for the Caroline County Census. Free food and drinks were provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.