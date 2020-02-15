OUT, ABOUT: February fog blankets the Rappahannock

Penny A. Parrish stopped by City Dock after a meeting this week to see the low lying fog over the Rappahannock River.

 Penny A. Parrish

Penny A. Parrish recently stopped by City Dock to see the low-lying fog over the Rappahannock. It was raining so hard, she had to keep her umbrella up while snapping pictures with her phone. She bought the umbrella at the estate sale of former Free Lance–Star Publisher Josiah P. Rowe III.

