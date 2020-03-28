springtime

Mya Morin heads for the Heritage Trail.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE–STAR

Mya Morin, 6, heads for the Heritage Trail before an afternoon bike ride with her family along Caroline Street near the intersection with Forbes Street in Fredericksburg on March 20. Temperatures in the 80s last weekend coaxed people out to take in springtime views along the trail. While mild weather ended the week, this weekend has been much cooler, with temperatures hovering around the 50s.

