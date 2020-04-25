Bethany Alley wipes down her groceries before taking them into her home

Bethany Alley spreads out her groceries and wipes them down before bringing them into her home on Bunker Hill Street in Fredericksburg, Va. The Ferry Farm Elementary fifth grade teacher is keeping in touch with her students online. (Wednesday, April 22, 2020.) (Photo © Robert A. Martin)

 Robert A. Martin FOR THE FREE LANCE–STAR

Bethany Alley spreads out her groceries and wipes them down before bringing them into her home on Bunker Hill Street in Fredericksburg. The Ferry Farm Elementary School fifth grade teacher is keeping in touch with her students online.

Tags

Load comments