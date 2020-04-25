Bethany Alley spreads out her groceries and wipes them down before bringing them into her home on Bunker Hill Street in Fredericksburg. The Ferry Farm Elementary School fifth grade teacher is keeping in touch with her students online.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
COVID-19 claims three more lives in Fredericksburg area
-
Fredericksburg-area health officials say 'worst is probably still ahead of us'
-
King George has highest COVID-19 death tolls, to date
-
Rather than canceling nuptials, Stafford County couple weds in parking lot
Promotions
VA Animal Control
No-Obligation Inspections!
Professional Bookkeeping & Tax Service LLC Over 30+ years Bookkeeping & Tax Return Prep Exp. Call 540-582-9592 pbts.llc@comcast.net
VA TREE SOLUTIONS, LLC Tree removal &Trimming, Top soil, mulch, gravel delivery Lic & Ins. 540.645.9124
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.