OUT, ABOUT: Visit is bright spot during self-quarantine

Joyce and Ed Thompson of Stafford County recently enjoyed a visit with their daughter and grandson. Daughter Mary brought food, and grandson Rory, a sophomore at the College of William & Mary, brought his guitar and entertained the couple at their front door. Ed wrote, “This act of love and affection was one of the most wonderful days of our life.”
