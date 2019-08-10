OUTDOOR ODYSSEY: Stafford cadets attend leadership camp

Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion Cadets Christopher Kushner and James Russ.

This year’s Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion commanding and executive officers, Cadets Christopher Kushner and James Russ, completed the Marine Corps JROTC Region One Senior Leadership Camp at the Outdoor Odyssey Leadership Academy in Pennsylvania in July. The Stafford students are excited to implement what they have learned to help mold the rest of the Wildcat Battalion staff and cadets.

Tags

Load comments