OUTREACH: GFWC Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg supports female wounded warriors

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg has partnered with the Red Cross to provide “Feel Good Bags” for outpatient, female wounded warriors at Fort Belvoir Military Hospital. Club members Pam Walrath, Barbara Williams, Phyllis Flohr and Beverly Rawlings met Mary Santinie (pictured center), at the Marine Corps Museum at Quantico to deliver the bags. Santinie is the Red Cross representative from Fort Belvoir Military Hospital.
Club members filled 50 canvas bags with travel size items such as soap, lotion, hand sanitizer, manicure supplies and pocket calendars. The Red Cross will give one bag to each female wounded warrior when she checks in for outpatient treatment. The Red Cross checks in an average of 10 to 15 wounded warrior outpatients a week with one-third being female.