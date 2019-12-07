PAGEANT: Spotsylvania Regency crowns new titles

In November, 10 new titles were crowned Miss/Ms. Spotsylvania Regency 2020. The event took place at the Lee Hill Community Center and was also a benefit for Davey’s Kitcats. The organization brought two adoptable kittens for the contestants to hold.
The pageant’s theme was “Colors of Fall, Thankful.” The girls competed in photo, modeling fall colors wear, interview and beauty gown. The emcee was the Rev. Ruth Anne Sawyer of Haymarket. Mrs. Virginia 2019 Lisa Stover of Fredericksburg made a special guest appearance.
The new titles crowned at the pageant are (front row) Savannah Staton, Junior Princess; Izzy Dzury, Ambassador; Aubrey Beland, Tiny Princess; Isabella Frazier, Little Princess; Paris Gold, Junior Princess; (back row) Leah Kheir, Sweetheart; Brianne Coe, Young Teen; Brandi Parrish, Ms. Spotsylvania Regency; Kaylee Albert, Teen; and Madison Boling, Queen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.