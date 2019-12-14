The Fredericksburg Christmas Parade, held Dec. 7 in downtown Fredericksburg, has announced the winner in each division: Novelty Division—Sounds of Silence (left); Commercial Division—FREDericksburg Regional Transit; High School Marching Band Division—Spotsylvania County Combined Marching Band (above); Dance Division—Polaris Dance Institute; Marching Group Division—North Stafford High School Air Force JROTC; and Youth Organization Division—Cub Scout Pack 199.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.