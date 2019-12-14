The Fredericksburg Christmas Parade, held Dec. 7 in downtown Fredericksburg, has announced the winner in each division: Novelty Division—Sounds of Silence (left); Commercial Division—FREDericksburg Regional Transit; High School Marching Band Division—Spotsylvania County Combined Marching Band (above); Dance Division—Polaris Dance Institute; Marching Group Division—North Stafford High School Air Force JROTC; and Youth Organization Division—Cub Scout Pack 199.

