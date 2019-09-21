Salem Church Branch of Central Rappahannock Regional Library receives Matthew Glenn Award

Salem Church Branch Library was awarded the Matthew Glenn Award.

Salem Church Branch of Central Rappahannock Regional Library was recognized at the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank Annual Agency Seminar. Salem Church Branch was awarded the Matthew Glenn Award, an annual award which recognizes the partner organization which makes the biggest contribution to feeding children in the community.

CRRL’s partnership with the Food Bank through the Kids on the Go summer lunch program has made a huge impact, serving 3,777 lunches this summer, and is part of the library’s larger summer lunch program which served 15,000 lunches through a total of three local partnerships.

