Salem Church Branch of Central Rappahannock Regional Library was recognized at the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank Annual Agency Seminar. Salem Church Branch was awarded the Matthew Glenn Award, an annual award which recognizes the partner organization which makes the biggest contribution to feeding children in the community.
CRRL’s partnership with the Food Bank through the Kids on the Go summer lunch program has made a huge impact, serving 3,777 lunches this summer, and is part of the library’s larger summer lunch program which served 15,000 lunches through a total of three local partnerships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.