PARTNERSHIP: Stafford Rotary welcomes Rotary International president at Scouting's World Jamboree

Rotary International President Mark Maloney and Tom Friedel of Stafford Rotary present the Stafford and Rappahannock–Fredericksburg club banners at Scouting’s World Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in July.
As they are held about every five to 10 years, this was the 24th World Jamboree and only the second held on U.S. soil. More than 166 countries were represented, and more than 40,000 Scouts and leaders attended.
Rotary, the first chartered partner of the Scouting movement in the U.S., was Scouting’s largest partner for its first 10 years in America and is credited with the growth of the movement. The natural partnership of the two organizations has existed through the past 109 years.
At a reception hosted by the International Fellowship of Scouting Rotarians, Maloney was able to address fellow Rotarians and Scouts. This marked the first time in history the current president attended and spoke at the World Jamboree.
Join Stafford Rotary in supporting Scouting by visiting ncacbsa.org and clicking on the tab “give.”
Join Scouting at beascout.org.