In Fréjus, France, on March 13, a pecan tree was planted and dedicated to the memory of Thomas Jefferson, as a living witness of the long friendship between the Sister Cities Fréjus and Fredericksburg and to show future generations its vitality.
Maryse Rigoulot, director of the Fredericksburg section of the Jumelage, was the master of ceremonies during the event. Official guests included Bernard Dalisson, the president of the association Les Pacaniers de Jefferson; Fréjus Mayor David Rachline; Philippe Rigoulot, president of the Comité de Jumelage; Pascal Pipitone, deputy in charge of sister cities; Christophe Chiocca, deputy in charge of commerce and tourism; Charles Marchand, in charge of events and military affairs; Lydia Rigaill, city councillor; and Dominique Vandra, city councillor and Mayor Rachline’s mother.
Dalisson spoke about Jefferson’s travels in France and his introduction of the pecan tree. The Embassy of the United States in France supports the association, which carries out the program of planting the Pecans of Jefferson. “Jefferson and [Marquis de] Lafayette are generally considered as the founding fathers of French–American friendship, and it is in memory of this 240-year-long relationship that we are planting this tree. It is a gesture of recognition towards the American people and the volunteers, women and men who came to share our cause 100 years ago and in 1945.”
Dalisson also recalled the participation of France in the Revolutionary War and the Treaty of 1778, by which France recognized the independence of the young American Republic. He emphasized, “This treaty made France the oldest ally of the United States.”
Mayor Rachline paid tribute to Jefferson, “the most French of the Americans of his time, eulogist of freedom, [enthusiastic] Francophile. Through him, we are paying tribute to the long friendship uniting France and America.”
He recalled the numerous historic interactions: the Revolutionary War, World War I, World War II. He then recalled the links between our two cities, thanks to the twinning and particularly the students’ exchanges and the usual visit to Monticello by French students. In his conclusion, he insisted on the symbolic significance of the planting: continuing fraternal links, timeless gesture of friendship, friendship founded upon the freedom of our two peoples. “Under this tree, let’s reiterate the vows of our fathers who fought for a better world.”
Following the ceremony, Rigoulot spoke to the group about a sculpture that had been presented to the city on a previous visit. Designed and made by Fredericksburg artist Gabe Pons, the sculpture depicts a Fredericksburg skyline behind the railroad bridge on the Rappahannock River. The pecan tree stands near that sign.
A special buffet included Rosé wine with tapenade on toasts on one side, and Virginia bourbon with pecans and peanuts, crackers and soft drinks on the other.
Philippe Jouan, a sister city member since 1951, remarked, “The day was a success to celebrate our friendship and to renew and strengthen the bonds between our two countries. Vive les États Unis. Vive la France.”
Fredericksburg–Fréjus Sister City members have begun preparations for the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the twinning in 2020. The celebration will take place in Fredericksburg and will include a major event in September—the cooking of a 5,000-egg omelet.