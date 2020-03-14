Ian T. Perkins of Boy Scout Troop 21 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout

Ian Perkins of Boy Scout Troop 21 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Boy Scout Troop 21, of Peace United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg, recently held a Court of Honor for its new Eagle Scout, Ian T. Perkins. Ian bridged to Troop 21 in February 2009, having earned his Arrow of Light. Ian filled several Troop positions, including Quartermaster, Patrol Leader four times, and Senior Patrol Leader twice. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow with the rank of Brotherhood.

Ian earned his Eagle rank by completing 43 merit badges, gaining two bronze, one gold and one silver palms for merit badges over requirements. For his Eagle Scout project, he provided safety improvements to the boardwalk and hiking trails at Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Center.

Along the way he earned the Firem’n Chit and Totin’ Chip, was presented the Bechtel Reserve International Ambassador Award, earned the World Conservation Award, completed his CPR and Wilderness First Aid certifications, earned the National Outdoor Camping and Gold Award, the BSA International Spirit, Kayaking, Scuba, and Snorkeling Awards. In addition to regular summer camps, he attended the Bechtel Reserve and Sea Base High Adventure camps, twice.

Tags

Load comments