PHILANTHROPY: Farmars inspire, lead by example

Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glenn DuBois has presented Sue and Rick Farmar of Warsaw with the 14th annual Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. They were nominated for the award by Rappahannock Community College.
Mr. and Mrs. Farmar were recognized along with two dozen other individuals, families and businesses from around Virginia for their exceptional support of Virginia’s Community Colleges. As part of the award, each college will be given funds for the Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship, to be named in honor of the college’s 2019 Chancellor’s Award recipient.
Dr. Elizabeth Crowther, president of RCC commented, “Rick and Sue demonstrate extraordinary commitment to our community and are tireless advocates for RCC and its students. Leading by example, Rick and Sue inspire others to join them in giving time, talent, and treasure to the college. We are most proud to recognize them as philanthropy leaders.”