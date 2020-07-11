SELF, a Fredericksburg nonprofit that encourages youth to Smile, Elevate, Live and Forgive, recently held a photo shoot called #ICAN’TBREATHE. The event was a partnership with SELF, Fredericksburg Fashion Week and La’ Tour Leon Clothing to honor the Black Lives Matter movement. Organizer LaToya White said the event was a creative way to bring unity through fashion and that she likes to “focus with photographs when words and actions become unclear.”

