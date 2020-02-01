Balloons, cake and a lot of laughter filled the Massad Family YMCA on Jan. 18. It was the grand opening of the first squash court to open within an hour’s drive of the Fredericksburg area.
Squash, a racquet sport somewhat similar to racquetball, is often touted as one of the fastest growing sports in America. Forbes magazine ranked it as the healthiest sport, and it reportedly burns more calories per hour than any other activity. But most people play it for fun.
John Patton, squash director at the Downtown Richmond YMCA and vice president of Virginia Squash, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, commuted from Richmond to give free introductory lessons at the Fredericksburg Squash grand opening. People of all ages enjoyed his fun-filled teaching style, which has been honed for years with Richmond’s River City Community Squash program. Patton’s enthusiasm was infectious, as was his community spirit. “By working with the YMCA and our communities, we provide kids and adults alike access to a sport that requires discipline, demeanor, competition and mentoring in hopes to make a positive impact on their lives and success,” said Patton.
The Fredericksburg squash court was the brainchild of Dr. Justin Shields, whose love of squash became the driving force for a more local court. Soon, Dr. Shields and several other area physicians, including Dr. Kay Blanchard and Dr. Kostas Constantine, launched considerable fundraising efforts to bring squash to Fredericksburg. In partnership with the Massad YMCA, U.S. Squash, Virginia Squash and several generous individual donors, the local committee accomplished its fundraising goals and commissioned the beautiful court at the Massad Family YMCA.
The committee plans to grow the sport locally with a youth outreach program, Rappahannock Community Squash. It hopes to provide free squash lessons to area youth who may not otherwise have the opportunity—expanding the Richmond model which has already enriched that community. “We hope to bring the joy of this sport to countless others in the Fredericksburg area,” said Shields.
If you would like to contribute to the youth squash program, donations may be made to mightycause.com/story/squashcourts.
For further information, contact the Massad Family YMCA at 540/371-9622.
