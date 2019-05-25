POETRY: Rappahannock Community College Library announces winners of spring contest

The Rappahannock Community College Library announces the winners of the 2019 Spring Poetry Contest for the juvenile and adult categories. Sharon Ashley, a public library patron, won first prize in the adult category for her poem, “The Beauty of Spring.”
Carrie Fox, a student at St. Margaret’s School in Tappahannock, won first prize in the children’s category for her poem, “The Spring and I.” Carrie was one of 10 classmates who participated in the contest under the guidance of their teacher, Glenda Bryant, who also leads Spanish Storytime at the library. All submissions of Mrs. Bryant’s students were composed in English and Spanish.
The contest ran during April in celebration of National Poetry Month. Submissions included Warsaw community members, as well as RCC faculty. Library staff members Betsy Garland, Larry Weldon and Abby Parsons served as judges for the 15 submissions.