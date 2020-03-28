Mayor Alex Long presented awards to three friends of Port Royal at the March Town Council meeting.
A. Travis Quesenberry, former town manager, was recognized for his leadership. Quesenberry was instrumental in coordinating the bid work and construction of the new town water tank that came in under the bid.
William E. “Bill” Henderson has been a faithful member of town council with ceaseless efforts to clean and beautify the area. In addition, he has created a war memorial on the town green and continues to care for its upkeep. Henderson’s love of history has led him to work to preserve and protect local historical structures as he constantly shares the history of this early British port town. He is an active member of both the town council and Historic Port Royal Inc.
M. Therese “Terri” Harrison has been town clerk for 25 years, serving under numerous mayors and representing the town well. She has served on the planning commission and in other various capacities. She was an early supporter of Historic Port Royal and served as a board member, note taker and secretary to the president. Her dedication goes beyond her job description with positive service and support of the community.
