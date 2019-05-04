RANDOLPH–MACON ACADEMY
Benjamin Kopjanski of Boston has been named to the president’s list, and Margaret “Maggie” Acquaah of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the third quarter at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Benjamin Kopjanski was one of 33 cadets from Randolph–Macon Academy to travel to Dayton, Ohio, to compete in the Air Force Junior ROTC National Drill Meet held at Wright State Nutter Center Arena in March. Competing against 28 other teams, R–MA finished in eighth place overall, with seniors Cadet Capt. Gabriel Rivera and Cadet Col. Fatoumata “Rana” Diallo placing first in the Duet Competition. The Color Guard finished seventh, the Inspection Team finished eighth, and both Unarmed Regulation and Unarmed Exhibition claimed 13th. Ben competed on the Inspection Team and Unarmed Regulation Team.