GLADYS H. OBERLE SCHOOL
Matt Cunningham, Kris Delaney, Alexander Harris, Josh Lindamood, James Little, Ashley Lopez, Kamal Nimer and Sophia Stannard have been named to the “A” Honor Roll for the first six-week grading period.
Duncan Austin, Hunter Artz, Eriq Aviles, James Bell, Savannah Call, James Capitano, Seth Christensen, Julie Evans, Christopher Fields, Herman Jackson–Harris, Jordan Nichols, Keymiya Pinkney, Lazarus Puig, Sam Ristau, Chloe Sexton, TreShawn Taylor, Victor Wedderman, Thomas Wiggins and Matthew Wrigley have been named to the “A/B” Honor Roll for the first six-week grading period.
