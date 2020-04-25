Private School notes Apr 25, 2020 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN SCHOOL Chloe Hudson, a senior at Fredericksburg Christian School, has accepted an appointment to the Coast Guard Academy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fredericksburg Christian School Private School Academy Senior School Appointment Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change. COVID-19 claims three more lives in Fredericksburg area Fredericksburg-area health officials say 'worst is probably still ahead of us' King George has highest COVID-19 death tolls, to date Rather than canceling nuptials, Stafford County couple weds in parking lot Promotions promotion Curbside Dining Guide promotion E-Edition View The Free Lance-Star's E-Edition More Latest Local Offers VA TREE SOLUTIONS, LLC VA TREE SOLUTIONS, LLC Tree removal &Trimming, Top soil, mulch, gravel delivery Lic & Ins. 540.645.9124 VA Animal Control VA Animal Control No-Obligation Inspection No-Obligation Inspections! Professional Bookkeeping & Tax Service LLC Over 30+ years Bookkeeping Professional Bookkeeping & Tax Service LLC Over 30+ years Bookkeeping & Tax Return Prep Exp. Call 540-582-9592 pbts.llc@comcast.net Contests & Events COVID19 Informational Quiz COVID19 Informational Quiz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.