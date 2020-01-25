THE GLADYS H. OBERLE SCHOOL

James Capitano, Kris Delaney, Josh Lindamood, Ashley Lopez and Sophia Stannard earned all A honor roll for the first semester.

Dustin Austin, Eriq Aviles, James Bell, Miranda Bowman, Savannah Call, Seth Christensen, Darius Collier, Jackson Comer, Matt Cunningham, Julie Evans, Alex Harris, Hunter Artz, Jalil Lee, Kamal Nimer, Lazarus Puig, Treshawn Taylor and Thomas Wiggins earned all A/B honor roll for the first semester.

RANDOLPH–MACON ACADEMY

Connor Amolsch of Spotsylvania County and Benjamin Kopjanski of Boston have been honored with a spot on the president’s list for the second quarter of the 2019–20 school year at Randolph–Macon Academy, Front Royal.

