RANDOLPH–MACON ACADEMY
Benjamin Kopjanski of Boston received the Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the United States Award, which recognizes a cadet who has achieved scholastic excellence and academically places in the top 10 percent of the school. Kopjanski was also named the Overall AFJROTC VA-091 Senior Cadet of the Year at Randolph–Macon Academy, Front Royal.
