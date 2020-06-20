RANDOLPH–MACON ACADEMY

Benjamin Kopjanski of Boston received the Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the United States Award, which recognizes a cadet who has achieved scholastic excellence and academically places in the top 10 percent of the school. Kopjanski was also named the Overall AFJROTC VA-091 Senior Cadet of the Year at Randolph–Macon Academy, Front Royal.

