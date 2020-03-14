RANDOLPH–MACON ACADEMY
Benjamin Kopjanski of Boston has been named one of the top cadets in the nation by the Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the United States. The AMCSUS Leadership Award recognizes two high school cadets and two college cadets annually, providing a $1,000 scholarship for each cadet. The award recipients are acknowledged as well-rounded cadets who excel in the areas of leadership, character, service, academics and athletics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.