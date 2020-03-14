RANDOLPH–MACON ACADEMY

Benjamin Kopjanski of Boston has been named one of the top cadets in the nation by the Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the United States. The AMCSUS Leadership Award recognizes two high school cadets and two college cadets annually, providing a $1,000 scholarship for each cadet. The award recipients are acknowledged as well-rounded cadets who excel in the areas of leadership, character, service, academics and athletics.

