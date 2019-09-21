PROCLAMATION: Fredericksburg celebrates Constitution Week

Members of the Washington–Lewis Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution receive a Constitution Week Proclamation from Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw during a City Council meeting.
Committee member Ruth Anne Delaney, Regent Lynda Baer, Mayor Greenlaw and Constitution Week Committee Chair Vicki Fairchild Meadows are pictured left to right.
Sept. 15–21, 2019, was Constitution Week in Fredericksburg. Sept. 17 marked the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution, America’s most important document.
The tradition of celebrating Constitution Week was begun by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1955. The DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17–23 annually for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
