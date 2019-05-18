Members of the Fraternal Order of Police, Rappahannock Area Lodge 15 partnered with the Fredericksburg chapter of Team Red, White and Blue to sponsor the first annual Curt H. Wehrmann memorial 1 mile, 5K and 10K race.
Curt Wehrmann was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He had retired from federal law enforcement but made Fredericksburg his home. Wehrmann passed away suddenly last year, and the event was organized to honor his memory and his devotion to the law enforcement community and to his loving family. The funds raised will help support the local Fraternal Order of Police and its work throughout the local area. The FOP and Team RWB sincerely appreciate everyone coming out to support their local law enforcement community.