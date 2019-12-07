Rainy weather doesn’t dampen Safe Harbor’s long-awaited ribbon cutting ceremony

Rainy weather didn’t dampen the sunny spirits of the small crowd that gathered on Nov. 22 to celebrate the long-awaited opening of the new counseling wing of Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center.
Safe Harbor Board President Cheryl Schlesinger and Executive Director Elizabeth McNally opened the ceremony by thanking and acknowledging local leaders in attendance, including Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Fredericksburg Chief of Police David Nye and Commonwealth Attorney LaBravia Jenkins. It was especially moving to hear Jenkins describe the initial yearning for a local CAC and how it evolved from a wish to a dream completely satisfied.
Safe Harbor’s staff, led by McNally, provides a child focused facility in which the community comes together to investigate abuse, help children heal from abuse and hold offenders accountable. Utilizing a Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) approach, children and caregivers experience a coordinated investigation, the cornerstone of which is a forensic interview.
The MDT approach to child maltreatment is a best practice which reduces trauma impact; MDT members include law enforcement, Child Protective Services, a Commonwealth Attorney, a forensic nurse, a victim advocate, a mental health therapist and Safe Harbor staff. Specially trained professionals come to the child rather than the child traveling to different offices and being interviewed multiple times. Non-offending family members find support, information, education and other services at Safe Harbor. This joint effort in a comfortable, child-friendly setting works to reduce trauma and prevent further victimization of children.
Safe Harbor’s new wing enables it to extend its vital mission of protecting and safeguarding the wellness of abused and neglected children. Available to local jurisdictions including the City of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, the wing houses a play therapy room for children, adolescent/teen friendly interview spaces, a training room to facilitate continuous education, and office space for staff and MDT members.
Partnership with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board helps Safe Harbor fulfill its continuum of care—providing counseling to abused children, free of charge—including repeat visits if necessary up until the child is 18 years of age. When commended for helping achieve this goal, McNally politely shifted the conversation to completing the next phase of great need: acquiring the grant funding to educate community leaders and MDT professionals about investigating and mitigating child sex trafficking, which is a criminal epidemic on the rise. She described how there are more children at risk and who need Safe Harbor’s help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.