Rappahannock Community College’s new president, Dr. Shannon Kennedy, hits the ground running

Rappahannock Community College welcomed Dr. Shannon Kennedy on July 1 as its fourth president, following the retirement of Dr. Elizabeth Crowther. “I already feel the family atmosphere and folks are clearly proud of RCC and the individual work they perform,” Kennedy remarked after a few days on the job.
During her first two months, the president was welcomed as a guest at many of the region’s Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce meetings while familiarizing herself with the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck and its citizens. Her focus has been on getting to know RCC’s staff and faculty, members of the local board and Educational Foundation board, school superintendents and others who are invested in RCC.
She is excited about the upcoming academic year which began Aug. 26. In October, RCC will kick off the strategic planning process charting the college’s course for the next several years. Other initiatives include an enrollment management plan that will connect to the strategic plan, helping the college recruit, retain and re-engage students.
The president says that RCC’s staff and faculty will have the opportunity to participate in the direction and vision for the next chapter. “RCC is your college and your voice is important!”
On Jan. 9, RCC will commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the first local board meeting designating the area’s first higher education institution. Celebrations are being planned with more information in the coming months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.