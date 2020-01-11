When the community thinks of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, they think of the bright yellow bucket trucks. They think of the hero without a cape, climbing poles and restoring power after a storm. But for the coaches and baseball players at Caroline High School, they think of their new, blue scoreboard.
The previous scoreboard had hung at the Caroline High School baseball field for decades. It no longer worked and the system was so outdated that parts were no longer available to fix it. Needing help, the school reached out to REC. Stepping up to the plate, REC was able to help install the new sign.
“One of Caroline County Public Schools’ goals is partnering with local businesses to enhance the school division’s ability to create meaningful and relevant learning opportunities for our students,” said Paul Heizer, Caroline County High School’s athletic director. “REC was instrumental in CCPS athletic department’s ability to efficiently and effectively install a new baseball stadium scoreboard.”
“A major component to the project was to have two utility poles installed to hang the scoreboard,” explained Lindsey Edwards, REC’s public relations specialist. “That was a natural fit for REC!”
REC general foreman Daniel Dewey attended meetings with the school system to plan out the process and work for the installation. REC linemen Robert Cushing, Donnie Andrews and Justin Chandler worked to dig holes and install two poles, while G.H. Watts, a local construction company, poured concrete to secure the poles.
Shortly after, Dewey, Cushing and Chandler returned with the bucket truck to hang the scoreboard. The crew hoisted the sign up and placed it on the poles, ready for the next ball game. Having REC install the sign was a huge help, saving the school system time and money.
“Having a scoreboard that you can be proud of and knowing that the community came together to make it happen for the baseball team gives the students, coaches and REC a great sense of community pride,” Edwards said.
“This school-business collaboration resulted not only in the modernization of the scoreboard itself, but also serves as a visible source of pride and achievement,” Heizer added.
