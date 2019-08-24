Kent Farmer, president and CEO of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, was elected to serve as chairman of the Old Dominion Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors. ODEC is REC’s primary power provider. New officers were elected at ODEC’s annual membership meeting held in Williamsburg in July.
“I appreciate the confidence of my fellow board members,” said Farmer. “Innovation and opportunity are at an all-time high in the electricity industry, and I look forward to working with ODEC to maximize the benefits they may bring to cooperative members.”
ODEC is a member-owned generation-and-transmission cooperative that provides wholesale power to REC and 10 other member electric distribution cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Farmer’s leadership on the board is one of many ways REC is directly engaged in ensuring that members receive a reliable supply of electricity that is both reasonably priced and responsibly generated.