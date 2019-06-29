The 2019 Rappahannock EMS Council’s regional awards ceremony was held recently at the J.F. Fick Conference Center. The Rappahannock EMS Council region was honored to present awards to the following:
- Outstanding Pre-Hospital Provider: Lt. Brian Zehring, Culpeper County EMS
- Outstanding EMS Physician: Dr. Douglas Johnson, Mary Washington Healthcare
- Outstanding Pre-Hospital Educator: Linda Harris, Rappahannock EMS Council
- Nurse with Outstanding Contribution to EMS: Heather Withall, RN, Stafford Hospital
- Outstanding EMS Administrator: Cheree Hogan, Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue
- Outstanding EMS Agency: Stafford County Fire and Rescue
- Contribution to EMS Health & Safety: Rappahannock EMS Council Critical Incident Stress Management Team
- Outstanding Contribution to EMS for Children: Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squad District 10 Fall Rescue Camp
- Outstanding Contribution to EMS in Telecommunication: Joell Kight, Fauquier County
- Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior: Alexander Dillard, LifeCare Medical Transports
- EMS Emergency Preparedness & Response: LifeCare Medical Transports
- Excellence in EMS: Lori Knowles, Stafford County Fire and Rescue
“These award winners represent the best of the providers and agencies in our region of over 50 agencies serving a population of over 500,000. All of these winners serve with dedication, skill and compassion throughout the year. We are very proud of the quality of our region’s Emergency Medical Services providers and programs. Each of these winners deserve an abundance of recognition for their dedication” stated Kevin Dillard, president of the Rappahannock EMS Council.
Recipients will compete for the 2019 Governor’s EMS Awards, which will be announced at the Virginia EMS Symposium’s Annual Awards Ceremony on Nov. 10 in Norfolk.