Rappahannock Rotary members form partnership with Ibarra, Ecuador Rotary Club

Rappahannock Rotary president-elect Tom Carlson and Rappahannock Rotary members Dr. James Herrara and Leigh Anne Van Doren traveled to Ecuador in November to donate money to Ecuadoran Rotary programs and sign an agreement to partner with the Ibarra Rotary Club on future projects.
In Ibarra, the team visited the Prosthesis for Life Foundation, the Foundation Juvilus, a home for young children with AIDs/HIV, and a nursing home supported by the Red Cross.
In Quito, the team visited a medical clinic built almost entirely with Rotary Funds and a preschool that is a pilot program of the Quito Rotary Valle Interoceanico. The team made monetary, school supply and medical orthotics donations during the trip.
The Rotary Club encourages “Service Above Self.” This extraordinary trip emphasized how much need there is in Ecuador for support from organizations like Rotary.
Ecuador has many attributes that make it attractive for international projects: roads are good, crime is low, the Ecuadorians love Americans, and the currency is the U.S dollar. The team is indebted to Dr. Jim Herrara and his wife, Mercedes, for organizing the trip and providing invaluable translation services for the group.