Rappahannock United Way has announced that nearly 10,000 Fredericksburg region residents have saved $698,479 on their prescription medications, thanks to its partnership with FamilyWize, an organization focused on improving the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities.
Through this partnership, United Way has helped promote the free, easy-to-use FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card, which has helped more than 15 million Americans save more than $1.7 billion on their prescriptions.
“People should never have to choose between putting food on the table or taking their prescription medication, “says Janel Donohue, president of Rappahannock United Way. “That’s why we formed a partnership with FamilyWize. Their free prescription discount card can reduce the costs of prescriptions for anyone who uses it. It’s an extremely valuable resource that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, can use.”
The FamilyWize card immediately lowers the cost of prescription medications by an average of 45 percent for people with and without insurance. Just by presenting the FamilyWize card or mobile app at their local pharmacy, people can save on the cost of their medicine, with no strings attached.
“We’re excited to see the Greater Fredericksburg community realize the benefits of our prescription discount card,” said Vickie Nisbet, director of Community Relations at FamilyWize. “We hope that they continue to use the card and share it with others, as it can provide a significant savings.”
The free FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card can be used by anyone: uninsured, insured and people with Medicaid or Medicare. The use of the card is unlimited, does not require any personal information from the user and has no eligibility criteria.
To take advantage of the savings that FamilyWize offers, visit rappahannockunitedway.org/familywize-211; or download the free FamilyWize app.
