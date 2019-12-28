Rappahannock United Way Kicks Off Women United With Keynote Speaker Jeannette Walls

Rappahannock United Way launched its new affinity group, Women United, with a business luncheon held at Gari Melchers Studio Pavilion. Hosted by Rappahannock United Way’s Women United Leadership Council and attended by more than 120 women, the WULC was honored to host Jeannette Walls as its keynote speaker.
A celebrated author, Walls is best known for her No. 1 New York Times best-selling memoir, “The Glass Castle,” which details her life growing up in extreme poverty and her emergence from it. Named by Amazon as one of the top 10 books of the decade, her inspiring story was brought to the big screen in 2017 in a major motion picture. Walls shared her unforgettable journey of overcoming adversity and discussed how each person has the power to turn their greatest weakness into their greatest strength.
Walls’ story tied into Rappahannock United Way’s focus for Women United: women helping women overcome adversity and achieve success in the workplace. “Through intensive study United Way has identified possible barriers for women in our community who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed, ALICE. Top on the list of barriers are child care, transportation, work certification and stable housing. RUW’s Women United will help women overcome these barriers, helping to create and maintain a strong and vibrant workforce in the Fredericksburg Region,” Ann Jones, director of Resource Development, Rappahannock United Way.
RUW Women United members are engaged leadership donors who are part of a larger global network of more than 70,000 women in 165 communities across six countries, all dedicated to improving lives and creating stronger communities. Worldwide, Women United has raised more than $1.5 billion to solve local issues.
Founding members of the Rappahannock United Way Women’s Leadership Council include Sally Cooney Anderson, Jo Ellen Armstrong, Susan Coleman, Cathy Davis, Renee Gregory, Donna Krauss, Amanda Talbert and Beth Williams. The event was possible due to generous event sponsorship from Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Mary Washington Healthcare, Germanna Community College and Rappahannock Area Community Services Board.
To learn more about Rappahannock United Way Women United, visit rappahannockunitedway.org/give/women-united.
